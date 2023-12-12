Shirley Anne Field, ‘Alfie’ and ‘Santa Barbara’ Star, Dies at 87

British actress Shirley Anne Field, who was known for roles in 1960s genre dramas like “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning” and “Alfie,” has died. She was 87.

The “Santa Barbara” star died Sunday of natural causes.

​​“It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday… surrounded by her family and friends,” Field’s family announced in a statement to BBC News and The Guardian. “Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”

Field began her career as a model in 1950, but she took up acting halfway through the decade in films like 1956’s “Loser Takes All” and “It’s A Wonderful World.”

Several 1960 roles brought her further into the entertainment industry like the cult favorite horror film “Peeping Tom,” in which she played Pauline Shields. She officially broke into Hollywood as Tina Lapford in “The Entertainer” (1960) alongside Laurence Olivier.

Throughout her 50-year career of acting that followed, Field collected film credits like that of Doreen in “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning” (1960) with Albert Finney, “The Damned” (1962), Carla in “Alfie” (1966) alongside Sir Michael Caine, “House of the Living Dead” (1974) and “My Beautiful Laundrette” (1968) — the arthouse film starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Field appeared as Pamela Capwell Conrad on the American soap “Santa Barbara” in a several-month and 42-episode stint on the NBC show in 1987. Other TV credits include appearances on “Murder, She Wrote,” “Bramwell” and her recurring role of Linda in “Where the Heart Is” in 2001. Her role in the 2014 short film “Beautiful Relics” marked her final credit.