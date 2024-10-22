‘Shōgun’ Co-Creator Justin Marks Strikes New Overall Deal With FX

Justin Marks has struck a new overall deal with FX that will see the “Shōgun” creator develop new content for the network, as well as two additional seasons of the Emmy Award-winning drama with co-creator and wife Rachel Kondo.

The series broke the record for most Emmy wins in a single season with a total of 18, including Outstanding Drama. It was also the first foreign language series – and FX’s first – to win for best drama series. Other wins for the show included lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai — the first Japanese actor and actress of Asian descent to win in their respective categories.

“It is an honor to have Justin as part of the FX family,” FX Entertainment president Gina Balian said in a statement. “He is a gifted storyteller who is tireless in his commitment to doing the best possible work. His dedication is in every frame of ‘Shōgun’ and we are delighted to be continuing our relationship with him as we forge new stories to share with the world.”

In addition to “Shōgun,” Marks created the Starz drama “Counterpart,” which starred JK Simmons and ran for two seasons. He was also a writer on “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has earned nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, and Disney’s “The Jungle Book,” directed by Jon Favreau, which earned nearly $1 billion in worldwide box office.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to spend the last five years at FX. From the production team to the brilliant marketing and publicity apparatus, I feel like FX has become our extended family,’ Marks added. “I can think of nothing better than to continue collaborating with John, Gina, Nick, Kate, Lindsay and the rest of the team at FX, not to mention the entire Disney Television team led by Dana, Eric and so many other brilliant partners. It’s a rare thing to find partners who challenge you as much as they support you. I can’t wait to see where this road takes us next.”

Marks is represented by CAA, Adam Kolbrenner at Lit Entertainment Group, and Stephen Clark at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark.