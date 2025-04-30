‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Filming to Begin in January, Initial Cast and Timeline Revealed

“Shōgun” Season 2 is moving forward. The second season of the global hit from FX, Hulu and Disney+ will begin production in Vancouver starting in January of 2026. Gina Balian, president of FX Entertainment, announced the news on Tuesday, along with information about the cast and timeline for the next installment of the Emmy-winning series.

“Shōgun” Season 2 will take place 10 years after the events of Season 1 as it continues the story of two men from different worlds whose fates are entwined. Hiroyuki Sanada will return to play Lord Yoshii Toranaga. His role has also been elevated from producer to executive producer for this new season. Cosmo Jarvis, who will serve as a co-executive producer this season, will also return as John Blackthorne.

“Shōgun” Season 1 fully told the story of James Clavell’s book of the same name, meaning that Season 2 will be a wholly original story. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, who created the series for television, are also returning for Season 2 and recently wrapped the writers room. They will executive produce the series alongside Sanada, Michaela Clavell and Edward L. McDonnell. The series comes from FX Productions.

The first season begins as Lord Yoshii Toranaga is in the midst of a political battle for his life as his enemies in the Council of Regents unite against him. But when a mysterious European ship is found in a nearby village, Lord Toranaga forms a shaky alliance of sorts with its English pilot, John Blackthorne. It’s Blackthorne’s trade secrets paired with Lord Toranaga’s scheming and the cunning of one of his most loyal followers Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) that eventually leads him to victory in a century-defining civil war.

The first season of “Shōgun” was a massive hit for FX, Hulu and Disney+. It currently ranks as the most-viewed program in FX history. “Shōgun” was also an awards hit, winning 18 Emmy Awards and setting the record for the most Emmy Awards by a series in a single season. Additionally, Sanada became the first Japanese actor to win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Sawai became the first actress of Asian descent to win Lead Actress in the same category.