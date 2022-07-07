Lady Whistledown’s most avid reader will soon be featured in her own book.

Queen Charlotte, a character from the “Bridgerton” series on Netflix who became wildly popular following Golda Rosheuvel’s performance in Season 1, is getting the novel treatment.

Shonda Rhimes and author Julia Quinn are teaming up for a book all about the monarch, based on the prequel series, which is currently in production at Netflix.

We're thrilled to announce that Julia Quinn and @ShondaRhimes are collaborating on a Queen Charlotte prequel novel based on @Netflix’s upcoming @Bridgerton spinoff series! We can't wait to share this stunning story with you, so stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/EyI3n6BUwW — avonbooks (@avonbooks) July 7, 2022

The Queen is not in Quinn’s “Bridgerton” books, but she made quite the impression with her one-liner put downs, fashion excesses and obsession with society gossip throughout the show’s first two seasons.

The book will be released when the Queen Charlotte prequel finally makes it to Netflix.

Rosheuvel reprises her role in the prequel, with India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) playing the young version of the character. Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) are also a part of the cast.