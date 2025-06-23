Shonda Rhimes Awarded Inaugural Fellowship at Edinburgh TV Festival

Shonda Rhimes, the television legend behind shows like “Bridgerton,” “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will be the first recipient of the Edinburgh Fellowship. The honor will be awarded to Rhimes, who will also be the event’s guest of honor, this year during the 50th anniversary of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The newly launched Edinburgh Fellowship honors individuals whose work has had significant cultural and creative impact in the world of television. Specifically, it honors those who have influenced TV on an international scale and as an art form. In addition to being honored with the Edinburgh Fellowship this year, Rhimes will take part in an In Conversation event where she will discuss her 30-year career and reflect on where she believes the industry is heading. The full lineup for the festival will be announced in mid-July.

“This year, the Festival celebrates an incredible 50 years of agenda-setting thought leadership across the international TV industry. We’re delighted to mark this milestone with the creation of the Edinburgh Fellowship, which recognizes significant creative and cultural achievement in television, and we can’t think of anyone more fitting to receive this inaugural honor than Shonda Rhimes, one of the international industry’s most respected creative powerhouses and someone whose global cultural impact cannot be understated,” Rowan Woods, creative director of the TV Festival, said in a Monday statement. “As we celebrate the rich legacy of the past 50 years and look towards the future, Shonda remains an inspirational figure and guiding light for us all.”

Rhimes made history by becoming the first woman to create three television dramas — “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal” — that made it past 100 episodes. The award-winning television creator, producer and author is also the CEO of the global media company Shondaland, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Additionally, Rhimes is behind “Bridgerton,” which appears twice on Netflix’s Top 10 most popular English-language series of all time for Seasons 1 and 3. She’s also been included in the Time 100 list of most influential people three times, was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire due to her work when it comes to relations between the U.S. and U.K. and she’s the founder of The Rhimes Foundation. As for her nonprofit work, Rhimes serves on the boards of the American Film Institute, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Dartmouth College, the Lincoln Center and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The 2025 Edinburgh TV Festival is set to take place Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.