Shondaland Names Megha Tolia President and COO

Shondaland has named SC Johnson exec Megha Tolia the first president and COO of the Shonda Rhimes-founded company, the producers of “Bridgerton,” “Inventing Anna” and “Grey’s Anatomy” announced Monday.

In her newly created role, Tolia is responsible for oversight of the company’s operations including growth, strategic planning and finance. She will report directly to Shondaland CEO Rhimes.

“Over the past few years, Shondaland has expanded into many new business areas while simultaneously growing the number of people working in each of our departments,” Rhimes said in a statement Monday. “Megha brings with her invaluable knowledge and experience to help Shondaland continue to successfully manage this growth while identifying new business opportunities and endeavors for the company.”

Tolia added in her own remarks: “I am honored to join Shonda and her talented team. I’ve always been drawn to mission-centric companies and have been a believer in Shondaland for a long time. I look forward to helping the business maximize new opportunities and continue its fast pace of growth – all while staying true to our heritage of powerful storytelling.”

Here’s Tolia’s bio, courtesy of Shondaland:

Tolia brings with her more than 17 years of experience building and leading consumer businesses such as Method Products and Neutrogena. Skilled in general management, strategic planning, consumer marketing, and leading teams, Tolia has a track record of operating profitable brands that resonate deeply with consumers. Prior to joining Shondaland, she most recently served on the management team of the Lifestyle Unit of SC Johnson where she served as Vice President, E-Commerce and Strategy, and oversaw Method, Mrs. Meyers, Babyganics, and Ecover. Tolia holds a BA degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.