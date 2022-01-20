Shondaland Ups Alison Eakle to Chief Content Officer

Two senior executives as Shonda Rhimes’ media company Shondaland are getting promotions.

Longtime development exec Alison Eakle is being promoted to chief content officer, TV and Film. Chief strategy officer Chris Dilorio will add the title of chief marketing officer. Both of these positions are newly created roles at the company.

“Both Alison and Chris have been integral to the growth and success of Shondaland and I am thrilled that they will be taking on new, expanded positions within the organization,” said Rhimes.

Eakle, who has been with the company since 2013, had previously served as executive vice president and head of creative development. In this new role, Eakle will lead the development and production teams, reporting to Rhimes and her longtime producing partner Betsy Beers. Eakle will be responsible for all development and current programming for Shondaland’s scripted and documentary projects. She will additionally serve as a Co-executive producer on select projects including the “Bridgerton” franchise and the upcoming “Inventing Anna” limited series.

“Betsy and I are beyond excited to create this new position that takes full advantage of Alison’s talents and allows her to expand her responsibility with the company,” said Rhimes. “Having a Chief Content Officer allows Betsy and me to spend more time working as a focused creative team on each show.”

DiIorio will now have oversight of all external marketing and communications for the company as well as continue to be responsible for all brand partnerships and integrations for Shondaland content including broadcast and streaming, Shondaland Audio, Shondaland.com and company wide initiatives.

Added Rhimes “Chris and I have a longstanding relationship that has continuously expanded over the past 15 years. He has been with me on this journey since the early days and it was a natural choice to have him in this new position to steer all marketing, communications and partnerships for Shondaland.”