Shooting During 'Forever Purge' at California Movie Theater Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California during a screening of the film "The Forever Purge" on Monday night has left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival.

A 19-year-old male from Corona was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and an 18-year-old female from Corona died at the scene. Police have not identified the victims, pending notification of the next of kin.

“We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation," a representative for Regal Cinemas said in a statement to TheWrap. "Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”

The Corona Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau - Forensic Services is assisting with the investigation. At this time, no additional information is available.

Corona PD says anyone with information about the shooting should call 951-736-2330, option 3, or Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916, or email Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.