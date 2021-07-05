Quentin Tarantino Buys Historic Vista Theatre in Los Angeles

Quentin Tarantino says he’s now the proud new owner of another historic movie palace in Los Angeles, the Vista Theatre, located in Los Feliz on the border of East Hollywood.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” the “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” director said that he bought the Vista Theatre and plans to open it around Christmas time.

He added that the plan is to show older movies exclusively on film prints. However, the theater will also still show first run, newer titles that can be provided on film.

Tarantino already owns the New Beverly Cinema, which he’s operated since 2007. He said that since the theater reopened its doors this summer, they’ve sold out every screening. But the New Bev has “its own vibe,” while the Vista is a “crown jewel.”

“We’ll show older films, but they’ll be older films that, like, you can hold a four-night engagement,” he told Shepard.

Vintage Cinemas, which has run the Vista Theatre along with the Los Feliz 3 and Coronado’s Village Theatres, did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Vista Theatre is a single-screen theater that first opened in 1923, showing vaudeville acts as well as films. For a time before it was refurbished in 1980, the Vista showed pornographic films and is now a first-run theater showing newer films.

Tarantino also has a connection to the Vista, as the theater appears in the film he wrote “True Romance” as the location where Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters first meet.

Listen to Quentin Tarantino’s full podcast interview via Spotify, and hear his comments about the Vista beginning at the 66:00 minute mark.