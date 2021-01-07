Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform, deactivated outgoing President Donald Trump’s stores Thursday, one day after a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress, leaving four people dead.

A Spotify spokesperson told TheWrap, “Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.”

Visitors to shop.donaldjtrump.com and trumpstore.com are shown a landing page that says, “This shop is unavailable.”

Per Shopify’s website, the platform powers over 1 million businesses, including those of Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz and Staples.

The retail service provider joins social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in revoking Trump’s access after Wednesday’s deadly riot, which also led to lawmakers being locked down by Capitol security. Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” banned Trump while Twitter enacted a 12-hour suspension.

Supporters of Trump’s descended on the nation’s capital at his suggestion and with his encouragement all week. Wednesday, the House and Senate convened in a joint session to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden, though some Republican lawmakers signaled in advance they would object, aligning themselves with Trump, who has baselessly claimed for two months that widespread fraud led to Biden’s win. The rioters who stormed the Capitol in the middle of the vote were part of a larger protest against the certification.