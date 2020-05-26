Illinois Man Arrested After Grabbing Local News Reporter On-Air

20-year-old Eric Farina was charged with battery and disorderly conduct after interrupting Gaynor Hall’s live shot

| May 26, 2020 @ 8:49 AM
Eric Farina

Gaynor Hall/Facebook/WGN-TV

An Illinois man was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct after grabbing a local news reporter and yelling obscenities during a live broadcast.

WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall was giving a weather update in Shorewood on Saturday when a man grasped her shoulders and shouted “F-ck her right in the p-ssy,” which is a years-old trend.

According to WGN, Shorewood police arrested 20-year-old Eric Farina and charged him with battery and disorderly conduct on Sunday morning. Farina “made a full confession” and was released on $2,500 bond.

Hall posted her reaction to the incident on social media Saturday.

“A brief note to the young man who jumped in my liveshot tonight: It was not funny. You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?” she wrote on Facebook before announcing in an update that he had been identified and arrested.

“Thanks to your help, he was identified and arrested. Thank you all so much for your kind words and support. I am ok and I appreciate you more than you know,” she added.

A representative for the police department did not immediately return a request for comment.

