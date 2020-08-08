ShortList 2020: ‘Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa’ Filmmakers on Urgent Need to Make the Short (Video)

Documentary follows counselors working for a Philadelphia abortion helpline who try to help women seeking to end a pregnancy but can’t afford to

| August 8, 2020 @ 12:30 PM

After the 2016 election, filmmakers Janet Goldwater, Barbara Attie and Mike Attie said they felt a sense or urgency to make “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa,” a short documentary about counselors working for a Philadelphia abortion hotline who try to help women seeking to end a pregnancy but can’t afford it.

“‘Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa’ was conceived with a sense of urgency in the aftermath of the 2016 election,” Goldwater said of the film, a finalist for TheWrap’s ShortList Film Festival. “Barbara and I surveyed the bleak political scenario for an untold “story” that would shed a light on the increased suffering we feared this presidency would bring. We settled on the growing threats to reproductive rights, a topic we have explored in a number of feature documentaries in the past 25 years.”

Indeed, Barbara Attie and Goldwater first collaborated on “Motherless: A Legacy of Loss From Illegal Abortion,” about children orphaned when their mothers died after back-alley abortions before Roe v. Wade, and have worked together since 1990.

Also Read: ShortList 2019 Filmmakers Share Their Biggest Challenges and Inspirations (Video)

Goldwater already had an established connection with the abortion helpline in Philadelphia where she “more than once heard a woman talk about choosing between food for the children she already had and paying for an abortion.” So she pulled in Barbara Attie, who was “immediately struck by the power of the callers’ stories.”

She enlisted her son, Mike, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and the trio started working on the film in 2017 with no funding. The film has no voiceovers — instead, the actual calls speak for themselves.

“In this case, we decided that the most direct way to highlight the issue of abortion access was to elevate the voices of individuals who have been intentionally cut off from access by a federal policy–the Hyde Amendment,” Barbara Attie explained. “So in the film, all you hear are the callers, seeking to control their fertility and family size, and the counselors–college students grappling with their capacity to help women in need… We see this film as part of a much larger discussion about economic injustice and the many ways in which it undermines the lives of so many in our communities.”

Also Read: The ShortList Film Festival 2020 Finalists Announced: Watch and Vote for Your Favorite Films!

Goldwater says that getting permission  to record these calls wasn’t too much of a difficulty, as many — not all — callers knew they could potentially help others. “Working with an attorney, we crafted a permission statement that counselors read to the callers assuring them that their decision whether to allow us to record their calls would not impact the outcome of their financial request.  They were also assured that their identity would be confidential,” Goldwater said. However, not all counselors were completely relaxed about being filmed at work, Mike Attie said, so it took some time to establish that comfort. That’s partially why the film took two years to make.

Plus, all three filmmakers live in Philadelphia so they had already established trust in the reproductive rights community. Instead, the team faced its biggest difficulty in regards to shooting location.

“I think the biggest hurdle we faced was the visual limitation of filming in a tiny, windowless office,” Mike Attie said. “We toyed with creating scenes outside the office but in the end, felt that it only diminished the power of the stories. The film only leaves the tense confines of the helpline office to show archival footage of Congressman Henry Hyde, as he gleefully introduces the legislation cutting off access to abortion for poor women.”

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa” was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short Film at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and won the Grand Jury Prize for Short Documentary at the 2020 AFI Docs Festival.

Watch the short above. Viewers can also screen the films at any time during the festival at Shortlistfilmfestival.com and vote from Aug. 6-19.

The Scene at ShortList 2019: TheWrap's 8th Annual Short Film Festival (Photos)

  • ShortList 2019 jury and filmmakers Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • ShortList opening night dinner by Amazon Alexa Ted Soqui
  • Harvey Guillen and Sharon Waxman at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • 'Departing Gesture' team at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • ShortList 2019 jury Ted Soqui
  • Harvey Guillen and Marsha Stephanie Blake at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Jon Frickey, Amber Sealey and Brian Bolster at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" film team at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Siqi Song at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • 'What We Do in the Shadows' star Harvey Guillen Ted Soqui
  • ShortList 2019 jury panel Ted Soqui
  • Tristen Tuckfield, Gena Konstantinakos and Todd Berger at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Orlando Von Einsiedel at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Tristen Tuckfield at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Gena Konstantinakos at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • ShortList 2019 Jury Ted Soqui
  • Guests at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • ShortList film curator Landon Zakheim Ted Soqui
  • Guests at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Steve Pond at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Jon Frickey at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Brian Bolster at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Suzanne Andrews Correa at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • A.M. Lukas at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Starz Karen Bailey at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Moriah Hall at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Paloma Martinez at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Guests at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Guests at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Karen Bailey, Moriah Hall and Sharon Waxman at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Sharon Waxman and Paloma Martinez at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
  • Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano at ShortList 2019 Ted Soqui
1 of 39

Finalists and jurors come together to celebrate this year’s finalists

In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.

In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas,  "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS