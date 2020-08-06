Shortlist 2020: How a Real-Life Bike Theft Inspired ‘White Eye’ (Video)

Israeli filmmaker Tomer Shushan was en route to see a mentor on another short film script he was working on when he had an encounter that led to creating another short, “White Eye,” a finalist in TheWrap’s 2020 ShortList Film Festival.
“The story of the film actually happened to me,” Shushan told TheWrap, explaining that he was rushing to meet a mentor on the deadline day for him to submit a script to an Israeli film foundation. “On the way, in the middle of the street, I saw my stolen bicycle, some aggressive instinct came out of me, and I couldn’t go away without the bicycle,” he said. “Then the whole story like it’s presented in the film happened but with a better ending.”
Indeed, Shushan’s film centers on a man who finds his stolen bike on the street and sets in motion a sequence of events that profoundly impacts the lives of a group of Middle Eastern immigrants. “While I was overwhelmed by the recent experience, my mentor told me to write it down as a script. So I did. After 40 minutes, the script for ‘White Eye’ was born and came out as a short film a year later.”
“White Eye” also represents a technical achievement — shot in a single continuous take over an evening with no hidden cuts. Shoshan said it took just a few takes to get the entire film in the can. “Since we had money to make this film in one night only, I was aiming for four to five full takes because I knew that If I will do more then the cast and the crew could lose passion and energy,” he said. “The energy that night was like a fire that gets bigger, and we finished with eight full takes. Choosing which take was going to be the film was very hard because every take is special in another way.”
He said his crew was prepared for the hurdles of the compressed production. “In order to make the one-shot take work in one night, we had a lot of rehearsals,” he said. “Each department knew exactly what to do and when. We became a very accurate machine that worked together. The fact that you can’t see materials and accordingly prepare for the next shooting day is something that you give up.”
The approach also had its advantages. “The whole team is experiencing the film from the beginning to the end, and you actually watch the movie live so you can see at one take what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “While we were filming, I still changed the script and took out parts of it because I saw that they were slowing down the rhythm.”
“White Eye” won the Best Short Film Award at Haifa International Film Festival in 2019 and recently won the 2020 Narrative Short Jury Award at SXSW Film Festival.
Watch “White Eye” above. Viewers can also screen the films at any time during the festival at Shortlistfilmfestival.com and vote from Aug. 6-19.
The Scene at ShortList 2019: TheWrap's 8th Annual Short Film Festival (Photos)
In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.
In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.
Ted Soqui
ShortList filmmakers attended the ShortList opening night dinner, presented by Amazon Alexa, on Wednesday, August 21 at Eveleigh West Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
TheWrap awards editor Steve Pond, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas and TheWrap head of operations Claude Memmi at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
Guests enjoyed an intimate evening of dinner and conversation at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
We're Magnetic global director of consumer research and insights Rachel Krautkremer, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey, Amazon head of entertainment & culture, XCM Andrew Saunders and Endeavor (WME-IMG) senior global marketing manager Alexandra Stabler at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa and "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas speaks at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman speaks with ShortList filmmakers and jurors at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"What We Do in the Shadows" star and ShortList host Harvey Guillen poses with TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman.
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" producers Thomas Harrington, Brian Bolster, Jonathan Napolitano and Kayleigh Napolitano.
Ted Soqui
ShortList jurors Landon Zakheim, Todd Berger, Wendy Guerrero, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Steve Pond, Gena Konstantinakos, Orlando von Einsiedel, Sharon Waxman and Tristen Tuckfield.
Ted Soqui
Host Harvey Guillen and jury member and actress Marsha Stephanie Blake.
Ted Soqui
"Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey and "Departing Gesture" co-director Brian Bolster.
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" composer Britta Phillips, director A.M. Lukas, and cinematographer Meena Singh.
Ted Soqui
"Sister" director Siqi Song.
Ted Soqui
"What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillen, while hosting at the ShortList ceremony.
Ted Soqui
The ShortList 2019 jury panel.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Tristen Tuckfield, Gena Konstantinakos and Todd Berger.
Ted Soqui
Director & co-founder of Grain Media Orlando von Einsiedel speaks during the jury panel.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Wendy Guerrero, executive vice president of 30West Tristen Tuckfield, and Gena Konstantinakos.
Ted Soqui
Gena Konstantinakos, vice president of Development & Video Programing of Topic.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Gena Konstantinakos, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Wendy Guerrero.
Ted Soqui
Guests mingle with food and drinks at the W Hotel Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
ShortList film curator Landon Zakheim.
Ted Soqui
Guests chat with wine in hand at the W Hotel Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
Steve Pond introduces ShortList finalists during the filmmakers panel
Ted Soqui
"Sister" director Siqi Sing, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, and "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey
Ted Soqui
(L-R), "Departing Gesture" co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster, Siqi Song
Ted Soqui
"Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas
Ted Soqui
Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey announces the finalists for Telling Our Stories, a new film competition by Starz and WrapWomen
Ted Soqui
"No Sanctuary" takes the student prize, accepted by producer Moriah Hall
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" takes the audience prize, accepted by the co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster
Ted Soqui
"Enforcement Hours" takes the industry prize, accepted by director Paloma Martinez
Ted Soqui
Guests mingle at the W Hotel Hollywood
Ted Soqui
Guests pose for pictures after the awards ceremony
Ted Soqui
(L-R) Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall and Sharon Waxman
Ted Soqui
Sharon Waxman and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano
Ted Soqui
1 of 39
Finalists and jurors come together to celebrate this year’s finalists
In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.
In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.