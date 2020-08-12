“Sticker” may have been filmed in Macedonia, but during an American summer marked by protests against police brutality, its story about a father struggling against bureaucracy and corrupt cops gains a global resonance.
But for director Georgi M. Unkovski, it wasn’t current events that inspired his film, a finalist in TheWrap’s 2020 ShortList Film Festival. It was his love of the underdog.
“I’m always fascinated by stories about people simply trying to get by but society set them up to fail,” Unkovski told TheWrap. “I think what people really latch onto with this film is how we as individuals have to struggle against these huge bureaucratic forces.”
“Sticker” follows Dejan, a beleaguered father trying to get to his daughter’s dance recital…only to end up in an escalating crisis thanks to a simple office error. Stumbling through an overcrowded DMV office, he is told that the office has run out of stickers for vehicle registration. Despite being assured by a dismissive clerk that the police know they’re out of stickers, Dejan soon finds himself pulled over by a cop in search of a murderer and plunged into a world of law enforcement that isn’t particularly interested in protecting or serving.
Unkovski says that the story started with the minor irritation of vehicle registration renewal, but says he was surprised by how many viewers who have seen his film were able to personally empathize with that frustration. “I was surprised to find that even people in the U.S. were able to identify with his struggle,” he said. “The first scene is taken as-is from real life. Everybody here [in Macedonia] has their own stories about struggling with bureaucracy.”
Unkovski also recognizes that the global Black Lives Matter protests put Dejan’s abuse at the hands of police in a new context, even if “Sticker” isn’t a film about racist police violence.
“We weren’t even thinking about such issues when we were shooting, but ironically it’s been a fitting year for our film to come out,” he says. “Obviously, once you put a film out it stops just belong to you, but there are stories of injustice everywhere and its easy to connect to them. I think a lot of people feel alone in fights against injustice and I like exploring that in my films.”
Watch the film above. Viewers can also screen the films at any time during the festival at Shortlistfilmfestival.comand vote from Aug. 6-19.
The Scene at ShortList 2019: TheWrap's 8th Annual Short Film Festival (Photos)
In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.
In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.
Ted Soqui
ShortList filmmakers attended the ShortList opening night dinner, presented by Amazon Alexa, on Wednesday, August 21 at Eveleigh West Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
TheWrap awards editor Steve Pond, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas and TheWrap head of operations Claude Memmi at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
Guests enjoyed an intimate evening of dinner and conversation at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
We're Magnetic global director of consumer research and insights Rachel Krautkremer, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey, Amazon head of entertainment & culture, XCM Andrew Saunders and Endeavor (WME-IMG) senior global marketing manager Alexandra Stabler at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa and "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas speaks at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman speaks with ShortList filmmakers and jurors at the ShortList opening night dinner.
Ted Soqui
"What We Do in the Shadows" star and ShortList host Harvey Guillen poses with TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman.
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" producers Thomas Harrington, Brian Bolster, Jonathan Napolitano and Kayleigh Napolitano.
Ted Soqui
ShortList jurors Landon Zakheim, Todd Berger, Wendy Guerrero, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Steve Pond, Gena Konstantinakos, Orlando von Einsiedel, Sharon Waxman and Tristen Tuckfield.
Ted Soqui
Host Harvey Guillen and jury member and actress Marsha Stephanie Blake.
Ted Soqui
"Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "How Does it Start" director Amber Sealey and "Departing Gesture" co-director Brian Bolster.
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" composer Britta Phillips, director A.M. Lukas, and cinematographer Meena Singh.
Ted Soqui
"Sister" director Siqi Song.
Ted Soqui
"What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillen, while hosting at the ShortList ceremony.
Ted Soqui
The ShortList 2019 jury panel.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Tristen Tuckfield, Gena Konstantinakos and Todd Berger.
Ted Soqui
Director & co-founder of Grain Media Orlando von Einsiedel speaks during the jury panel.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Wendy Guerrero, executive vice president of 30West Tristen Tuckfield, and Gena Konstantinakos.
Ted Soqui
Gena Konstantinakos, vice president of Development & Video Programing of Topic.
Ted Soqui
Jurors Gena Konstantinakos, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Wendy Guerrero.
Ted Soqui
Guests mingle with food and drinks at the W Hotel Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
ShortList film curator Landon Zakheim.
Ted Soqui
Guests chat with wine in hand at the W Hotel Hollywood.
Ted Soqui
Steve Pond introduces ShortList finalists during the filmmakers panel
Ted Soqui
"Sister" director Siqi Sing, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, and "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey
Ted Soqui
(L-R), "Departing Gesture" co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster, Siqi Song
Ted Soqui
"Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa
Ted Soqui
"One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas
Ted Soqui
Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey announces the finalists for Telling Our Stories, a new film competition by Starz and WrapWomen
Ted Soqui
"No Sanctuary" takes the student prize, accepted by producer Moriah Hall
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" takes the audience prize, accepted by the co-directors Jonathan Napolitano and Brian Bolster
Ted Soqui
"Enforcement Hours" takes the industry prize, accepted by director Paloma Martinez
Ted Soqui
Guests mingle at the W Hotel Hollywood
Ted Soqui
Guests pose for pictures after the awards ceremony
Ted Soqui
(L-R) Senior Vice President Original Programming of Starz Karen Bailey, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall and Sharon Waxman
Ted Soqui
Sharon Waxman and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez
Ted Soqui
"Departing Gesture" directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano
Ted Soqui
1 of 39
Finalists and jurors come together to celebrate this year’s finalists
In the top row, ShortList 2019 filmmakers, from left to right: "Hula Girl" directors Amy Hill and Chris Reiss, "Cat Days" director Jon Frickey, "Green" director Suzanne Andrews Correa, "Sister" director Siqi Song, "How Does It Start" director Amber Sealey and "Enforcement Hours" director Paloma Martinez.
In the lower row, TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, ShortList host Harvey Guillen, "One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure" director A.M. Lukas, "No Sanctuary" producer Moriah Hall, "Departing Gestures" co-directors Brian Bolster and Jonathan Napolitano and TheWrap writer Steve Pond.