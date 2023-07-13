We've Got Hollywood Covered
ShortList Film Festival 2023: TheWrap Toasts Nominees at LA’s Culver Theater (Exclusive Photos)

Documentary short ”When the LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood“ and director Nathan Truesdell take home the evening’s top prize

| July 13, 2023 @ 2:12 PM
Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

TheWrap's 2023 Shortlist Film Festival descended on Los Angeles' Culver Theater Wednesday night to screen this year's nominated shorts, host a panel talk-back with nominated filmmakers and toast the evening's winners and stars of tomorrow at an after-screening reception at the nearby Culver Hotel.

 

Documentary short "When the LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood" and director Nathan Truesdell took home the evening's top prize, the Industry Award, while the evening's Audience Award went to Sean Wang’s documentary ”Năi Nai & Wài Pó" and Ralph Parker III’s ”Sammy, Without Strings“ earned the Student Audience Award.

 

The 2023 ShortList Film Festival was sponsored by Kodak, The Los Angeles Film School, Scriptation, The Camera Division, Blackmagic Design and New York Festivals.

 

Click through the gallery to see the full evening of programming as led by TheWrap moderators, founder CEO Sharon Waxman and executive editor of awards Steve Pond.

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Ralph Parker III

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Giosue Greco

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Katherine Propper

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Jalena Keane-Lee

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Luchina Fisher and Amy Bench

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Michael T Workman

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Will Lennon, Nathan Truesdell and Kat Nguyen

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Steve Pond and Sharon Waxman

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Doug Montgomery and Spence Bovee

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Edward Menicheschi

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Jeff Vespa and Edward Menicheschi

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Amy Bench, Elegance Bratton and Katherine Propper

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Sree Sreenivasan

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Katherine Propper, Nathan Truesdell, Obinna Robert Onyeri, Amy Bench, Jalena Keane-Lee, Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal, Li Anne Liew, Michael T Workman, Luchina Fisher, Ralph Parker III and Giosue Greco

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Steve Pond, Katherine Propper, Nathan Truesdell, Obinna Robert Onyeri, Amy Bench, Jalena Keane-Lee, Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal, Li Anne Liew, Michael T Workman, Luchina Fisher, Ralph Parker III, Giosue Greco and Sharon Waxman

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Andi Ortiz

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman 

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Elegance Bratton, Christine Vachon and Sharon Waxman

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Elegance Bratton

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Elegance Bratton and Sharon Waxman

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Steve Pond

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Steve Pond, Katherine Propper, Michael T Workman, Amy Bench, Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee, Luchina Fisher and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Steve Pond, Katherine Propper, Michael T Workman, Amy Bench, Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee, Luchina Fisher and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Steve Pond, Katherine Propper, Michael T Workman, Amy Bench, Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee, Luchina Fisher and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee, Luchina Fisher and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee, Luchina Fisher and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Katherine Propper, Michael T Workman and Amy Bench

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee and Luchina Fisher

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Katherine Propper, Michael T Workman, Amy Bench, Giosue Greco, Jalena Keane-Lee, Luchina Fisher and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Ralph Parker III

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Giosue Greco

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Nathan Truesdell and Elegance Bratton

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Elegance Bratton and Nathan Truesdell 

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Andi Ortiz and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Nathan Truesdell

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Jessica Kingdon, Michael T Workman and Guest

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Katherine Propper and Guest

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Ralph Parker III and Sree Sreenivasan

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

O'Shea'' Mylas, Sharon Waxman, Jill Renner and Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Andi Ortiz, Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal, Jill Renner, O'Shea'' Mylas, Doug Montgomery, Jalena Keane-Lee and Guest

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Andi Ortiz, Doug Montgomery, Jalena Keane-Lee and Guest

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap

Claire Loudis and Ralph Parker III