Shout! Studios Promotes Rashad Qasem to Vice President of Content Licensing and Strategy | Exclusive

Shout! Studios, a multi-platform media company with a strong digital and physical media presence, has promoted Rashad Qasem to vice president of content licensing and strategy. Shout! CEO Garson Foos and Gene Pao, executive vice president of strategy and digital, shared the news on Wednesday.

In this elevated position, Qasem will continue working closely with Julie Dansker, SVP of streaming & content strategy, securing licensing for Shout’s film and TV series library and new releases across major platforms in the digital streaming space, as well as pitching and launching FAST channels.

According to a press release, Qasem serves as an account manager for key AVOD, SVOD and FAST partnerships across the globe and will “collaborate with the acquisition team to offer insight into sales projections and works closely with senior leadership on overarching strategy that supports Shout!’s long-term growth.”

“Since joining Shout!, Rashad’s business acumen and tenacity have proven to be integral to the company’s overall success. His insight, leadership and deep breadth of knowledge across multiple facets of the business make Rashad a highly valued member of our team,” Dansker said in a statement.

“It’s exciting to be an integral part of Shout!’s incredible growth trajectory and it’s a privilege to work alongside and learn from Julie Dansker and the whole team at Shout! I’m eager to continue contributing to our flourishing success,” Qasem added.

Before his new position, Qasem, who has been with Shout! Studios since 2019, served as Associate Vice President, Content Licensing and Strategy. Before joining, he spent seven years at Millennium Films in international sales and financing.

Recently, Shout! Studios has made major moves, acquiring Gravitas Ventures and the long out-of-print catalogs of Jet Li and Hong Kong action auteur John Woo, among other things.