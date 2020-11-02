The Good Doctor

ABC/Jeff Weddell

How TV Showrunners Are Handling COVID Storylines: ‘Do People Really Want to Watch This?’

by | November 2, 2020 @ 12:11 PM

“What is going to be the reality? You’re writing for something that’s gonna be on the air five or six months later,” “The Good Doctor” boss David Shore tells TheWrap

One of the tough realities of 2020 is that there’s no escaping the coronavirus pandemic, even on TV. As broadcast television makes its slow return this fall, viewers will be treated to stories about pandemic on shows that range from comedies like “The Conners” and “Superstore” to dramas such as “NCIS: New Orleans” and “This Is Us.”

No longer limited by government stay-at-home orders and restrictive Zoom-style formats, television shows are finding increasingly diverse ways to reflect the realities of this so-called “new normal,” without any guarantee that this is what viewers will want to see when they turn on their TVs at night.

Become a member to read more.
Reid Nakamura

Reid Nakamura

TV reporter • reid.nakamura@thewrap.com • @reidnakamura

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Slips as Dallas Cowboys Sputter on Sunday’s Winner NBC

John Oliver Rips Trump’s Coronavirus Plans: ‘His Response Has Been Such a Disaster’ (Video)

How the Future of Local Media Is on the Ballot in the 2020 Election
Theaters Re-Invent As Pandemic Film Locations

LA’s Live Theaters Find New Cash as Film Locations

Ratings: America Ferrera’s Second-to-Last ‘Superstore’ Episode, the Season 6 Premiere, Does Fine
Crimson FaZe Clan FaZe Rug

FaZe Clan’s ‘Crimson’ Shows How to Turn Social Mega-Influencers Into Movie Stars

How ABC’s Loss of Charlie Brown’s ‘Great Pumpkin’ Could Mean a Bummer Halloween
kevin hart jim parsons dwayne johnson

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)
greg laemmle

Inside Laemmle Theatres’ Struggle to Survive Despite LA’s ‘Stupid’ COVID Rules
The Conners

Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Falls to New Series Lows With Election Episode
jared kushner

‘Morning Joe’ Blasts Kushner For Touting Pandemic ‘Comeback Phase’ Back in April (Video)