7 Shows Like ‘Cobra Kai’ to Watch After Season 6

“Cobra Kai” might be officially wrapped up but there are plenty of other shows that can scratch that lingering itch.

When the “Karate Kid” sequel series was at it’s best it was a bingeable mix of ’80s nostalgia, sports drama, and high school melodrama that balanced comedy with more serious moments. Luckily there are a number of other great – and equally bingeable – shows out there.

Below are seven options for shows like “Cobra Kai” to try if you’re trying to capture the same vibes that made it such a great watch.

“Glow” (Credit: Netflix) Glow Much like “Cobra Kai,” Netflix’s “Glow” mined a nostalgic ’80s energy to incredible affect. The series followed a group of women rising to stardom during the real boom of female wrestling leagues of the Reagan-era. The cast also features an ensemble for the ages led by Betty Gilpin and Allison Brie whose ambitions lend themselves well to the performance nature of the league. Like “Cobra Kai,” the series also has a deft balance of comedy and drama which makes the three seasons fly by in a blink. But be warned, the show was canceled before a final season could wrap up the story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

“Warrior” (Credit: Max) Warrior There are few shows on TV with better fight choreography than “Warrior.” If ever you wished that “Cobra Kai” went less on the many personal relationships being juggled and honed their karate matches to an even sharper edge then get “Warrior” queued up. The Max series follows a Chinese immigrant in 1870s San Francisco working for a gang during the Tong Wars. The show’s violence goes well beyond anything seen in “Cobra Kai” but if more martial arts is what you’re craving you won’t find better.

“Friday Night Lights” (Credit: NBC) Friday Night Lights “Cobra Kai” was at its best when it was telling slice of life stories about families and the sport they are obsessed with. No show on TV has done that better than “Friday Night Lights.” The series follows a high school football team in the obsessive state of Texas – and how the game affects the many players and coaches who love it. The series is headlined by an Emmy-winning performance by Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor but is surrounded by other powerhouse performances by Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch, Michael B. Jordan, and more. If you somehow missed this late ’00s/early ’10s series do yourself a favor.

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in a still from “Ted Lasso” Season 3. Ted Lasso “Cobra Kai” hits a lot of the ’80s underdogs triumph in the end, feel good energy. Few shows in the last decade have had a feel-good air to them quite like Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular Ted Lasso – an American who is hired to coach an English soccer team despite barely knowing the rules. Ted’s infectiously positive attitude manages to turn the many detractors and nay sayers around as he works to right the team’s ship.

Troy Harvey/The CW All American Sometimes all anyone wants is a good sports drama blended with a good high school melodrama. “All American” offers that up in spades. The CW series follows a South LA football star who is recruited by a coach – played by Taye Diggs – to play at Beverly Hills High School. In order to maintain his eligibility at the school, the player also has to move into the coach’s Beverly Hills home. “All American” is also based on the true story of NFL player Spencer Paysinger.

Netflix Stranger Things “Cobra Kai” was fueled by heavy doses of ’80s nostalgia and much of the desire for that period of time is thanks to the meteoric popularity of “Stranger Things.” If what you’re craving is more time in the period where Johnny and Daniel found their love for karate and hatred for each other than queue up the Netflix hit. Are there any connections between “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things” aside from a deep love for ’80s nostalgia and references? No, none at all. But we’ve all watched shows for less reasons than nostalgia bait.