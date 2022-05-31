Showtime Orders U.K.-Set Comedy ‘Entitled’ Starring Brett Gelman

Showtime has ordered the new, half-hour comedy “Entitled,” starring “Stranger Things” and “Fleabag’s” Brett Gelman.

The show was created by “Mister Winner” boss Matt Morgan. Gelman and Morgan will serve as executive producers.

“Entitled” is about American widower Gabe (Gelman), who gets to know his British wife’s estranged family. In their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside, they compete for his affections – and his newly inherited fortune, per Showtime.

“With Matt Morgan’s razor-sharp writing, the world-class producing team of Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers, and a role perfectly written for the singular Brett Gelman, ‘Entitled’ is led by an undeniable creative team at the center of a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy,” Amy Israel, executive vice president, Global Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement.

“Entitled” is co-produced by Showtime and Channel 4 in the U.K., in association with All3Media International. Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures, who all produced “Fleabag” are also EPs. Season 1 will be directed by Tim Kirkby (“Veep”) and serve as an EP.

“I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers,” Gelman said in a statement. “I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world.”

The series will span eight episodes and begins shooting in Manchester, England in August.

It is expected to premiere next year.