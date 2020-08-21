Showtime in September: Here’s Everything New Coming

Showtime has unveiled the list of titles coming to its platforms in September, including the scripted limited series “The Comey Rule,” starring Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.
The premium cabler is also rolling out a new season of “Our Cartoon President” and additional episodes of the campaign docuseries “The Circus” for those seeking politics-themed series ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Film additions include ’80s favorites such as “The Karate Kid,” “Risky Business,” “Road House,” “Stand By Me” and “Tootsie.”
Here’s the full list:
ORIGINAL SERIES:
THE COMEY RULE
Premiere Sunday, Sept. 27 and 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The two-part series, starring Jeff Daniels as James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald J. Trump, will premiere across two nights and be available to stream in its entirety beginning on September 27. Based on Comey’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, THE COMEY RULE is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.
WE HUNT TOGETHER
Season Finale Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
After the discovery that Freddy’s motivation for the murders are tied directly to her dark past, Lola and Jackson begin to realize Freddy’s tinge of psychopathy and Baba’s skill for violence prove a lethal combination. As the walls begin to close in on Freddy and Baba, the hunters become the hunted.
OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT
Season Premiere Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT
OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT sets its sights on the most consequential election in history to determine who will be the next Cartoon President. Can Cartoon Joe Biden overcome his frequent gaffes and basement isolation to unseat Cartoon President Trump, who’s struggling to win re-election?
THE CIRCUS
Sunday’s at 8 p.m. ET/PT
THE CIRCUS returns to SHOWTIME as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures a deadly pandemic and economic upheaval. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, will again take viewers behind the scenes as the Trump and Biden campaigns hurtle toward a historic Election Day in November. New episodes will premiere on Sundays and continue through the election.
LOVE FRAUD
Finale Sunday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The four-part docu-series LOVE FRAUD follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years has used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women in search of love — conning them out of their money and dignity. Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady capture the story as it unravels in real time as his victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.
DESUS & MERO
Sundays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT
Previously airing Mondays and Thursdays, DESUS & MERO now airs weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights, continuing to shoot remotely from the hosts’ own homes. Each episode features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.
SPORTS:
INSIDE THE NFL
Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The award-winning studio show returns to SHOWTIME for the thirteenth consecutive season to continue to cover every game, every week, with trademark highlights from NFL Films, special features and spirited debate on the game’s hottest topics. The cast features the return of two-time Super Bowl champion Phil Simms, six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and award-winning host James Brown. Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin will serve as contributing guest analyst.
SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION
Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Talented Erickson Lubin will face former U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a 12-round WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Featherweight contenders Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Eduardo Ramirez will square off in a WBC 126-pound title eliminator bout. Plus, the return to SHOWTIME of Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis in the opening bout.
SHOWTIME PPV Doubleheader
Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
The first-of-its-kind pay-per-view doubleheader featuring five championship fights and a title eliminator bout in back-to-back three-fight events on the same night, all for one price. The pay-per-view twin bill is headlined by undefeated WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo defending against top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko and WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo taking on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in a title unification bout live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Also featured are super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa squaring off against Damien Vasquez, bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero taking on unbeaten Duke Micah, former champion Luis Nery facing Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight title and former unified champion Daniel Roman taking on former champ Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC Super Bantamweight title eliminator.
NEW MOVIES:
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Ali
Attack the Block
Best Defense
Bopha!
Chloe
Clear and Present Danger
Crank: High Voltage
Critical Condition
Days of Thunder
Face/Off
The Fisher King
Forbidden Kingdom
Good Will Hunting
The Harder They Come
Hot Summer Nights*
The House by the Cemetery
The Hunt for Red October
The Iron Lady
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid: Part II
The Karate Kid III
Larry Crowne
Marley
Mean Creek
Morning Glory
The Natural
The Next Karate Kid
The Paper
Paranoia
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Prom Night
Risky Business
Road House
Rosemary’s Baby
S.W.A.T.
Saved!
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Silence of the Lambs,The
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Stand By Me
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Street Fighter
The Sum of All Fears
Sunshine Cleaning
Swingers
The Witch
Tootsie
The Waterboy
Witches in the Woods
Your Sister’s Sister
