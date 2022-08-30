Showtime’s Zoe Rogovin has been promoted to senior vice president of programming, the network said Tuesday. Rogovin will continue to report to Vinnie Malhotra, the executive vice president of nonfiction programming.

Rogovin joined Showtime in 2019, after serving as a vice president of development at Bravo. As part of her role, she oversees the development and production of the network’s original nonfiction storytelling, including episodic, serialized and film formats. She spearheaded “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” extraterrestrial investigation series “UFO,” as well as “Supreme Team” and “Supervillain.” She is also responsible for “Couples Therapy,” sketch comedy “Ziwe,” and news program “Vice.”

“Since joining Showtime, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate,” Malhotra said in a statement. “She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for the job is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise.”

While at Bravo, Rogovin developed shows including “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” “Family Karma,” “Backyard Envy” and “The Singles Project.”