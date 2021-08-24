Showtime to Adapt Rick Famuyiwa’s 1999 Film ‘The Wood’ as TV Series

Showtime has ordered a pilot for a TV series based on Rick Famuyiwa’s 1999 movie, “The Wood.”

Famuyiwa will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside “The Chi” showrunner Justin Hillian, who will write the script.

The project is from Paramount Television Studios.

“The Wood” is an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of Champions. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart … or closer together. With a knowing nod back to the characters of the 1999 film on which it is based, this romantic comedy showcases the humor and heart of young Black men and women trying to navigate life, love and likes on the ’Gram.

“The Wood” starred Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones and Taye Diggs as three best friends who grew up in Inglewood. It centers on Diggs’ character Roland who gets cold feet the day before his marriage. It grossed $25 million at the box office on a budget of $6 million.

“The Wood” is executive produced by Justin Hillian, Rick Famuyiwa, David Gale and Van Toffler.