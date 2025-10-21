Apple TV+’s dramatic comedy “Shrinking,” which stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist, will return with Season 3 on Jan. 28, 2026.

The new season, which will have 11 episodes, will have a one-hour premiere. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays until April 8.

Along with Segel, returning series regulars include Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Guest stars heading back to the show are Jeff Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders. The show welcomes cast newbies Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

Here’s Apple TV+’s official description of the show: “Created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, ‘Shrinking’ follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

“Shrinking” is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Bill Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside “Ted Lasso,” and comedy series “Bad Monkey,” which was recently renewed for a second season. The series also marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV and Goldstein following Apple Original Film “All of You,” which is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

The first two seasons of “Shrinking” are now streaming on Apple TV.

Check out the first-look images below.

Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie in Season 3 of “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

David Kawaoka and Michael Urie in Season 3 of “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Ted McGinley and Christa Miller in Season 3 of “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams and Damon Wayans Jr. in Season 3 of “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)