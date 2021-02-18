The horror-centric streaming service Shudder has picked up a third season of Greg Nicotero’s “Creepshow,” as well as a new horror anthology showcasing the work of Black creatives, the company announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Shudder’s sister streaming service ALLBLK has picked up the anthology series “Covenant,” which will comprise contemporary retellings of iconic biblical tales.

“Creepshow,” which is set to return for Season 2 on April 1, will feature actors Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Sneaky Pete”) and Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach (“King Bachelor’s Pad,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as guest stars for the newly announced season. No premiere date has been set for Season 3.

Marilyn Manson's 'Creepshow' Episode Scrapped by Shudder After Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Accusation

The untitled Black horror anthology will debut on Shudder and AMC+ later this year and feature the work of writers Tananarive Due (“My Soul to Keep”) and Steven Barnes (“Lion’s Blood”), illustrator and graphic novelist Ezra C. Daniels (“BTTM FDRS”), novelist Victor LaValle (“The Ballad of Black Tom,” “The Changeling”) and Emmy-winner Al Letson (“State of the RE:Union”).

Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, who previously collaborated with Shudder on the 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror,” will consult on the series alongside producers Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Ashlee Blackwell. Swirl Films will produce with Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson serving as executive producers.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler said. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

AMC Networks CEO on Why 'Super-Niche' Horror Streamer Shudder Is 'Extraordinarily Beneficial Economically'

“Covenant” hails from creator Kaye Singleton (“Saints & Sinners”) and is described as a series in which “characters and stories of the bible are thrust into a vicious dystopia of present-day, real-life situations.” The pilot episode, titled “The Promise” tells the story of Sarah, Hagar and Abraham through a desperate middle-aged woman who’s fallen into early menopause and risks her marriage to give her much younger husband the child she can no longer conceive.

“Part of the mission we aim to fulfill with our original programming slate is our commitment to producing bold, unique and imaginative storytelling,” said Nikki Love, VP of Development and Production for ALLBLK. “Kaye’s entertaining and thought-provoking approach to how she bridges faith and creativity in Covenant will have viewers interpreting lessons of the Bible from a whole new perspective.”

Singleton added, “‘Covenant’ is ‘Black Mirror’ meets ‘Watchmen’ with Bible roots. What I love about this series is how it takes stories that have been read, heard, and studied for centuries, and turns them completely on their heads with present-day issues and gripping drama that we all can relate to. Every episode was approached with great care and attention to detail so that whether you’re familiar with the original stories or not, you can still binge and enjoy.”

Singleton executive produces alongside ALLBLK’s Nikki Love and Brett Dismuke and Road 106 Films.