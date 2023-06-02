Sideshow and Janus Films Acquire Domestic Rights to Catherine Breillat’s ‘Last Summer’

Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all North American rights for “Last Summer,” directed by Catherine Breillat, her first film in a decade, the companies announced on Friday.

The film, which just screened In Competition at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews, tells the story of Anne, a brilliant lawyer who lives in perfect harmony with her husband Pierre and their six and eight‐year‐old daughters in the suburbs of Paris. One day, Theo, 17, Pierre’s son from a previous marriage, moves in with them. Anne is troubled by Theo and gradually engages in a passionate relationship with him, putting her career and family life in danger. It stars Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher and Olivier Rabourdin.

“Last Summer” is an SBS production and is produced by Saïd Ben Saïd. It’s written by Breillat with the collaboration of Pascal Bonitzer and adapted from the film “Queen of Hearts” which was directed by May El-Thoukhy.

Sideshow and Janus Films are planning a theatrical release following fall festivals.

The acquisition represents Sideshow and Janus Films’ second pickup in their third year at Cannes, where their past acquisitions have included Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature, and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay; and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” which was nominated for Best International Feature at the 2023 Academy Awards. They just announced the acquisition of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses,” which won the Best Actress Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for Merve Dizdar.

“Catherine Breillat is one of the boldest and most thought-provoking directors on the subject of desire. It’s exciting to have her back after 10 years with one of her best films. We are looking forward to introducing her to an entire new generation of moviegoers,” Sideshow and Janus Films said in a statement to TheWrap.

The deal was negotiated by Pyramide International on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films.