Prime Video launched a teaser trailer of “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” starring and executive produced by Sigourney Weaver, on Monday.

Based on the best-selling debut novel by Holly Ringland, the seven-part television adaptation follows Alice Hart (Alicia Debnam-Carey), who lost her parents at age 9 in an unexpected fire. Alice goes to live with her grandmother June (Weaver) at Thornfield flower farm in Australia, where she unearths several family secrets from her past. The native flora and fauna of the Australian landscape becomes a character in the show. Alice eventually finds her life threatened by a man she loves.

A collage of memories of the fire mixed with mystical garden encounters leads to someone opening a card that reads “You lied!”

“I just promised I’d keep her safe,” Weaver’s June says at the end of the teaser. “Can we do that?”

The show premieres August 4 with the launch of the first three episodes. The rest will roll out weekly until the series finale lands Sept. 1.

In addition to Weaver and Debnam-Carey, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” stars Asher Keddie (“Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Offspring”), Leah Purcell (“The Drover’s Wife,” “The Legend of Molly Johnson,” and “Wentworth”), Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Saint X”), Frankie Adams (“The Expanse”), Alexander England (“How to Please a Woman”), Charlie Vickers (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“I Am Woman”), Sebastián Zurita (“Como Sobrevivir Soltero”), Alyla Browne (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), and Xavier Samuel (“Elvis”).

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. Executive producers include Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes, and Lambert serves as showrunner.

More first-look images can be found below:

Alyla Browne and Tilda Cobham-Hervey in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)

Leah Purcell in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)

Sigourney Weaver and Alyla Browne in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)

Alicia Debnam-Carey in “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)