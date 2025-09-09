Sigourney Weaver Applauds FX Series ‘Alien: Earth’: ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Television’

Sigourney Weaver, who famously stars as Ellen Ripley in the iconic sci-fi “Alien” franchise, applauded FX’s series “Alien: Earth” as a “beautifully done” prequel.

“I can’t believe it’s television, frankly,” Weaver told Collider in an interview, adding that she admires that the show isn’t “Alien-centric.”

“It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years,” she continued. “I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what’s going to be happening to it, what’s going to be important, the role of greed.”

She concluded her remarks by complimenting the show’s story foundation as well as the talents that star in it.

“It’s just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it’s beautifully cast and beautifully done,” Weaver said.

Weaver, who’s character is also known as Lt. Ellen Louise Ripley but is referred to by her last name, appears in four of the “Alien” movies including “Alien” (1979), “Aliens” (1986), “Alien 3” (1992) and “Alien: Resurrection” (1997).

“Alien: Earth” is the first “Alien” TV show, and it is centered on the events that take place two years prior to the first film. The show follows “ragtag group of tactical soldiers” who discover the planet’s “greatest threat” after a “mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth,” per FX.

The series stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Lily Newmark and more.