Sigourney Weaver Tears Up at the Idea That She Helped Pave the Way for Kamala Harris: ‘Makes Me Very Happy’

Sigourney Weaver got a bit emotional during the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, after a reporter suggested that the actress’ work might’ve been instrumental in helping Kamala Harris become a presidential candidate.

The “Alien” star was on hand to receive the Career Achievement Golden Lion and during a press conference, was asked how she felt about the idea that movies –and specifically Weaver’s roles in them — “can make it possible that a woman like Kamala Harris would become president of the United States.”

Weaver immediately noted that she loved the question, and is honored by that idea.

At a press conference in Venice, actor Sigourney Weaver got emotional thinking the impact of her work on women, and the rise of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/A6UFky8nar — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2024

“To think for one moment that my work would have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy, actually,” she replied. “Because it’s true, I have so many women who come and thank me.”

At that, Weaver choked up, joking that she needed her vodka to compose herself, before adding that “it’s been difficult since 2016.” Elsewhere in the presser, Weaver admitted that she’s always been confused about one question she gets.

“I’m always asked why I play strong women and I always think that’s such a weird question because I just play women,” she said. “And women are strong and women don’t give up. You know why? We can’t. We have to do it.”

“I’m always asked why I play strong women and I always think that’s such a weird question because I just play women and women are strong and women don’t give up. You know why? We can’t. We have to do it” pic.twitter.com/hJHBGyv3i7 — Sigourney Weaver fan (@Sigourney49) August 28, 2024

Indeed, Weaver’s “Alien” role most recently paved the way for Cailee Spaeny, who starred in “Alien: Romulus.” As Spaeny explained to TheWrap in July, Weaver playing the role — which was written for either a man or a woman — without any extra grandeur proved particularly helpful.

“I think that was something she was conscious of, of not playing whatever it means to be a woman in a sci-fi film,” Spaeny said. “So I think because she sort of paved that way, it was easier for me to step into this franchise as a woman.