‘Silo’ Season 2 Adds Steve Zahn, Sets November Premiere

We now know exactly what’s outside the silo, but how will Juliette survive it? Fans will learn more in season two of “Silo,” which will officially premiere this November on Apple TV+.

The news came during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, which featured series star and EP Rebecca Ferguson, Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost, and executive producer Hugh Howey. The panel also featured a surprise appearance from “The White Lotus” star Steve Zahn, who is joining the “Silo” cast in season two.

The second season of the hit show will debut on Friday, November 15, and will feature 10 episodes in total. After the first episode on the 15th, one new episode will drop every Friday through January 17, 2025.

In addition to Ferguson, Common and Zahn, “Silo” season two stars Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

The first season of the show, which is an adaptation of Hugh Howley’s “Wool” book series, followed the inner workings of a silo that houses the last inhabitants of Earth, after the land above was made uninhabitable.

Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols started as an engineer on the lower levels, but rises up — literally — when she’s unexpectedly chosen to be the silo’s new sheriff, after the original sheriff (David Oyelowo) chooses to leave the silo to try and find his wife. When Juliette takes over the badge, she uses her new authority to search for the truth about her lover’s mysterious death.

In the end, she finds herself forced outside of the silo, only to discover — it’s not the only one out there.

Season one of “Silo” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

