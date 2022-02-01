Simon Cowell is recovering after breaking his arm in London after falling off an electric bike, The Sun and People magazine reported on Tuesday.

The “America’s Got Talent” creator and star judge was hospitalized in London but is already back home, a source told People. “He fell off his bike and broke his arm,” the source said. “He’s absolutely fine.”

According to British outlet The Sun, which first reported the story, Cowell was not wearing a helmet and was suspected of having a concussion as well as a broken arm. They ran a photo of all-smiles Cowell with a bright yellow cast on his left arm.

In August 2020, he suffered a more serious bike accident at his home in Malibu, California, and required back surgery.

Representatives for Cowell did not immediately reply to TheWrap.