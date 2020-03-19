Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate ‘Shaun of the Dead’ for a Coronavirus PSA (Video)

Here’s the plan…

| March 19, 2020 @ 3:38 PM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:44 PM

There are a lot of public service announcements about the coronavirus, but even if you’re caught up, here’s a new one that’s definitely worth your time: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have recreated a famous scene from “Shaun of the Dead” to tell people what they should do.

In the original film, Shaun and Ed come up with a plan to find Shaun’s mom, kill Phillip (sorry, Phillip), find Shaun’s ex-girlfriend Liz,  and then find a place where they can “have a cup of tea wait for all of this to blow over.” Of course, that plan that gets revised over and over again with director Edgar Wright’s signature quick editing.

This time, though, the plan is different. Call mom, make sure she’s OK. Don’t kill Phillip, but call the NHS (or CDC if you’re in the U.S.) if he has the virus. Don’t go to Liz’s or the Winchester, but do stay home and have a cup of tea and wait for all of this to blow over.

Also Read: Evangeline Lilly Refuses to Self-Isolate Amid Coronavirus, Makes Comparison to Martial Law

During their call, Pegg and Frost have jokes about toilet paper, what happened the last time they went to the Winchester (in case you forgot how the film went, it wasn’t good), and explaining that Ed’s use of the word “gay” in the original scene about The Plan wasn’t intended to be homophobic but instead was a commentary and criticism of homophobia.

If this video makes you nostalgic for “Shaun of the Dead,” you can stream it now on Starz or DirecTV or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube and other digital platforms. Check out Pegg and Frost’s PSA in the clip above, and watch the original below:

20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings, Just in Case That Would Help You Right Now (Photos)

  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Main Image
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Back to the Future
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bridesmaids
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bring It On
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Chef
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Fast and Furious 5
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Homeward Bound
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Mama Mia Here We Go Again
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Pitch Perfect 3
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Popstar Never Stop Never Stopping
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings The Princess Bride
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings To All the Boys I've Loved Before
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Trolls
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
1 of 21

Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic

Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because you probably won't be shocked when we tell you this is not exactly a relaxing time. But if we're gonna make it through two weeks of isolating at home to avoid a pandemic with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. Luckily, we have a solution. Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll still be smiling, even if you have to leave the safety of your house.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue