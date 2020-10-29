Matt Groenig, creator of ‘The Simpsons’ and “Futurama,” joined social media this week to premiere his new anti-Donald Trump tune.

“It’s a fun little song,” Groening said in a statement about “Trumpy’s Rhapsody.” He wrote on Instagram that he hopes the song will help “stop the #TrumpyTantrum.”

He added, “Let’s hope after Election Day it becomes a quaint historical artifact.”

The video shows a drawing of Trump — voiced by Homer Simpson himself, Dan Castellaneta singing what a press release calls “a stream-of-consciousness musical monologue.” He dreams about a second term, opines about the media and discusses, of course, Vladimir Putin.

“My name is Trumpy,” sings Castellaneta. “There’s no other man like me, even though I’m so grumpy. The reason I’m grumpy and so goddamned plump-rumpy and so frumpy and schlumpy is because the losers won’t leave me alone.”

The video, crossposted to YouTube as well as the new Instagram account, was directed by Dwayne Carey-Hill. The music was provided by Mark Mothersbaugh’s company Mutato Muzika.

“Trumpy” is new, but “The Simpsons” characters have been vocal about their disdain for the behavior of Trumpworld figures in recent months.

Marge Simpson came to her own defense — and that of Sen. Kamala Harris — in August with a video response to Trump’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who had tweeted that Joe Biden’s VP pick “sounds like” the character.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the clip. “Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

That clip was posted by the official social media accounts for “The Simpsons.”