Simu Liu to Host 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Simu Liu is set to host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Voting for the annual awards show, which airs Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and E!, begins Thursday. In addition to helming the two-hour telecast, Liu is also nominated for a People’s Choice Award for his performance in “Barbie.”

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards,’” Liu said in a statement. “It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

Liu scored the Action Movie Star award at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021 for Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and was also nominated in the Male Movie Star category that year.

“We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards,’” NBCUniversal Entertainment EVP of live events and specials Jen Neal said. “As a fan-favorite tour de force in Hollywood, Simu’s limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show.”

Previous People’s Choice Awards hosts have included celebrities Kenan Thompson, Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Jane Lynch, Kaley Cuoco, Queen Latifah, Kevin James and Ray Romano, among others.

Hosted from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, the awards ceremony includes 45 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture from the 2023 calendar year.

New categories for the 2024 People’s Choice Award includes “Male Country Artist,” “Female Country Artist,” “Male Latin Artist,” “Female Latin Artist” and “Concert Tour,” which was added amid the smashing successes of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” and Beyoncé “Renaissance” tour.

Voting is now open at www.votepca.com and will run through Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“People’s Choice Awards” and “Live from E!: People’s Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves, with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers.