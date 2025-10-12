Simu Liu Debuts ‘The Copenhagen Test’ Teaser at New York Comic Con

Simu Liu treated New York Comic Con attendees with a first look at “The Copenhagen Test,” a new spy thriller coming to Peacock in December. Liu, who leads the series, executive produced alongside James Wan. Melissa Barrera co-stars in the espionage drama.

In the teaser trailer for the UCP-produced Peacock series, a character played by Brian D’Arcy James accuses Liu’s Alexander Hale, a Chinese-American intelligence analyst, of being a mole.

“I would never knowingly betray my own country,” Hale says.

What they don’t know is that, in this near-future-set spy series, Hale has been hacked — physically. When unknown assailants hack directly into Hale’s brain, they gain access to everything he can see and hear. This places Liu’s character at odds with both the all-seeing entity who has compromised him and the shadowy agency to which he’s pledged his allegiance.

“I don’t know who I can trust anymore,” Hale says at the end of the teaser.

Thomas Brandon, who previously wrote on the show “Legacies,” created “The Copenhagen Test” and additionally serves as executive producer, writer and co-showrunner. Joining Brandon as co-showrunner is Jennifer Yale — another writer and EP — who previously wrote for shows like “See,” “Underground” and “Dexter.”

Alongside Liu, Barrera and D’Arcy James, “The Copenhagen Test” stars Sinclair Daniel, Mark O’Brien and Kathleen Chalfant. Michael Clear and Rob Hackett serve as EPs alongside Wan for his Atomic Monster label. Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson are also executive producers on the series, with Wilkinson directing the show’s first two episodes.

“The Copenhagen Test” will premiere on Peacock Dec. 27.