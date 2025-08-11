Sinclair to Explore M&A Opportunities for Broadcast Business

Sinclair, one of the biggest owners of broadcast stations in the U.S., will explore M&A opportunities for its broadcast TV business.

The media company, which owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks, announced Monday that it will launch a comprehensive strategic review for its broadcast branch, which will “evaluate all value-enhancing opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic partnerships and business combinations.”

Potential partners would include those in the broadcast and the broader media and technology ecosystem, according to Sinclair.

“Scale wins in today’s broadcast industry, and we intend to lead that consolidation,” Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley said. “Our Broadcast business’s industry-leading performance positions us as the partner of choice for value creation. Simultaneously, we expect separating Ventures will crystallize significant value that the market has overlooked within our current structure, giving us even more flexibility to drive our broadcast strategy forward.”

Shares of Sinclair surged 27% in after-hours trading on Monday following the announcement.

More to come …