Showtime announced today that “Nothing Compares,” a documentary feature about Sinéad O’Connor, will debut in select U.S. theaters on Sept. 23 and air on Sept. 30 (for Showtime subscribers) before streaming on Oct. 2. The film will release theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland on Oct. 7.

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson (“Taking the Waters,” “Space to Be”), “Nothing Compares” charts the musician’s rise to global fame and how her outspoken personality led to her eventual exile from mainstream pop music.

As seen in the trailer, the film will draw from archival material, music videos, live performances and unseen footage, focusing on her life from 1987 to 1993. Among other commentators and contemporary musicians, O’Connor gives a new interview in which she reflects on her words and actions from a present-day perspective.

“Nothing Compares” was an official selection in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It went on to win Best Irish Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh, the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Aegean Film Festival, and the Audience Award at Docs Ireland.

TheWrap’s own Steve Pond reviewed the film out of Sundance and called it heartbreaking and sadly timely, though noted the conspicuous absence of the titular song (“Nothing Compares 2 U”) due to rights issues.

The film is produced by Eleanor Emptage and Michael Mallie for Tara Films (U.K.) and Ard Mhacha Productions (Ireland), in association with Field of Vision. Executive producers are Charlotte Cook, Lesley McKimm, Lucy Pullin, John Reynolds and Lisa Marie Russo. “Nothing Compares” was supported by Screen Ireland, the BFI Doc Society Fund, IE:Entertainment and Northern Ireland Screen.

Check out the trailer above or here.