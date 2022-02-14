Singer-songwriter JoJo has joined the cast of the CW’s “All American.”

The “Too Little Too Late” singer is taking on the role of Sabine, a famous recording artist who has been in the industry since age 10 and decides to work with Layla (Greta Onieogou) to discover a new sound for her next album, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

JoJo, née Joanna Levesque, will first appear in the Season 4 return next Monday, the outlet reports.

On Wednesday, she shared her casting news on social media, writing: “let’s gooooo! i adore this cast 🥰 thanks for having me”

Reps for the CW did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Much like her “All American” character, JoJo has been recording music since she was 13 years old. In 2004, she became the youngest female solo artist to debut a No. 1 single in the U.S. with her smash hit “Leave (Get Out).” The singer, now 30, has become a platinum-selling artist who is set to embark on a world tour this year.

JoJo’s acting credits include the films “Aquamarine” and “RV.” She has also guest starred on shows including “Lethal Weapon” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

JoJo is repped by CAA and Warner Records.

“All American” also stars Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook and Chelsea Tavares.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris and Jameal Turner.