‘Single Drunk Female’ Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” is getting a Season 2.

Freeform announced the renewal of the series, which stars Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, on Tuesday morning.

The cable network has also picked up “While You Were Breeding,” a dramedy, to series. “While You Were Breeding,” is based on the memoir from Kristin Newman.

Here’s the logline for the new show: “‘While You Were Breeding’ follows Kacey, single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. From culture clash to vacation romances, this internationally set dramedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone.”

“I am thrilled to bring ‘Single Drunk Female’ back for a second season. Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in Season 2,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement. “Our programming strategy is rooted in bringing fun and entertaining stories that reflect the high stakes and endless possibilities of new adulthood. As we continue to build our slate of captivating original series, ‘While You Were Breeding’ delivers on that promise to our audience.”

In addition to Black-D’Elia and Sheedy, “Single Drunk Female” stars Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard. It was created by Simone Finch, who is an executive producer with Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

The series hails from 20th Television.

“While You Were Breeding” stars Chelsea Frei as Kacey, Catherine Cohen as Sasha, Alice Hunter as Hope and Kosha Patel as Rikita.

The series is written by Kristin Newman. Newman also executive produces along with Susanna Fogel and Blair Breard. The pilot is directed by Becca Gleason.