‘Cruel Summer’ Sets Season 2 Cast, Y2K-Set Mystery Plot

Freeform has lined up the cast and announced the newcomers and storyline for the second season of “Cruel Summer.”

The anthology series will follow a new set of characters in the Y2K era.

Here’s the logline: “Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of ‘Cruel Summer’ follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

Here’s the casting details announced Thursday:

Sadie Stanley (“The Goldbergs”) is playing Megan Landry, “a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family. Once Megan meets Isabella, she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-held dreams are dashed, and she is left wondering who she can trust,” per Freeform.

Eloise Payet plays Isabella, “the daughter of foreign diplomats, who is spending a year as an exchange student with the Landry family. She quickly shakes up life in this small town, but her charm can’t hide the truth about her past or the real reason she came to live with the Landrys forever,” per Freeform.

Griffin Gluck is playing Luke Chambers, “Megan’s lifelong best friend from a prominent family. Over time, Luke finds himself at a crossroads as he tries to establish his own place in the world, separate from the expectations of his powerful father,” Freeform announced Thursday.

“Private Practice” alum KaDee Strickland is playing Debbie, “Megan’s hardworking single mom who thinks hosting Isabella will open Megan’s eyes to a bigger world than their small town,” according to the character description.

Lisa Yamada plays Parker, “a popular musician who becomes more cynical as the world takes a dark turn around her.”

Sean Blakemore is playing Sheriff Myer, described as “an old-fashioned law-and-order type, under pressure to solve the first major crime in Chatham.”

Paul Adelstein is in a recurring role as Steve Chambers, “Luke’s high-profile dad, whose influence in town is far-reaching,” per the network.

The series was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman is the Season 2 showrunner.

Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple are executive producers. So are Triedman, Bill Purple and Tia Napolitano.

“Cruel Summer” hails from eOne.