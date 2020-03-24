‘Singled Out’ Trailer: Watch People Do the Opposite of Social Distancing in Quibi Trailer (Video)

Dating show hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster premieres April 6

| March 24, 2020 @ 12:00 PM

Remember dating? As if beamed in from another universe, Quibi released the first trailer for its dating game show “Singled Out” on Tuesday.

A reimagined version of the popular ’90s dating show, Quibi’s “Singled Out” takes a new generation of daters, of all genders and sexual preferences, and sets them up on a series of blind speed dates with 30 people out to win their affection. Adding a modern online-dating twist, the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster host the series, which will debut on Quibi’s April 6 launch date.

Also Read: Should Quibi Launch in April Amid Coronavirus? Dilemmas of a $1.75 Billion Start-Up

The show will be one of more than 50 available on the mobile streaming service at launch. The list also includes scripted “movies in chapters” starring Liam Hemsworth, Queen Latifah and Sophie Turner, unscripted projects like “Singled Out” and “Punk’d,” as well as a host of daily news programs. See the full list here.

The original version of “Singled Out” ran from 1995-1998. It was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy until 1997, and by Hardwick and Carmen Electra in 1997 and 1998.

25 Bonkers Reality Competition Shows You Forgot Existed (Photos)

  • Forgotten Reality Competition Shows
  • Joe Millionaire Fox Fox
  • Boy Meets Boy Bravo Bravo
  • Mr Personality Fox Fox
  • Average Joe NBC NBC
  • Forever Eden Fox
  • The Swan Fox Fox
  • American Candidate Showtime Showtime
  • Who's Your Daddy Fox Fox
  • Shear Genius Bravo Bravo
  • Top Design Bravo Bravo
  • Stylista CW The CW
  • Farmer Wants a Wife CW The CW
  • Scream Queens VH1 VH1
  • I Survived a Japanese Game Show ABC ABC
  • 13 Fear Is Real CW The CW
  • The Phone MTV MTV
  • Skating With the Stars ABC ABC
  • Bridalplasty E! E!
  • Work of Art: The Next Great Artist Bravo
  • Platinum Hit Bravo Bravo
  • The Glass House ABC ABC
  • Splash ABC
  • Whodunnit ABC ABC
  • CAPTURE The CW
  • I Wanna Marry Harry Fox Fox
1 of 26

Not every show can be “Survivor”

For every successful and groundbreaking reality television show ("The Bachelor," "Survivor"), there have been dozens of short-lived and long-forgotten imitators, some of which were truly bizarre. And not always in a good way.

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue