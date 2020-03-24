‘Singled Out’ Trailer: Watch People Do the Opposite of Social Distancing in Quibi Trailer (Video)

Remember dating? As if beamed in from another universe, Quibi released the first trailer for its dating game show “Singled Out” on Tuesday.

A reimagined version of the popular ’90s dating show, Quibi’s “Singled Out” takes a new generation of daters, of all genders and sexual preferences, and sets them up on a series of blind speed dates with 30 people out to win their affection. Adding a modern online-dating twist, the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster host the series, which will debut on Quibi’s April 6 launch date.

The show will be one of more than 50 available on the mobile streaming service at launch. The list also includes scripted “movies in chapters” starring Liam Hemsworth, Queen Latifah and Sophie Turner, unscripted projects like “Singled Out” and “Punk’d,” as well as a host of daily news programs. See the full list here.

The original version of “Singled Out” ran from 1995-1998. It was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy until 1997, and by Hardwick and Carmen Electra in 1997 and 1998.