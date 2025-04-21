With ‘Sinners,’ Ryan Coogler Sets New Box Office Marker for Original IP | Analysis

With a $48 million domestic opening weekend, Warner Bros.’ “Sinners” has set a new mark for the best box office launch for an original film since the pandemic. But that figure only scratches the surface of how historic the critical and audience acclaim has been for Ryan Coogler’s genre-blending horror tale, and why the R-rated film’s theatrical outlook is looking so bright.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Sinners” — which takes place in 1930s Mississippi and follows a pair of gangster twins (Michael B. Jordan) who open a juke joint, only to have its grand opening crashed by vampires — has earned a fantastic 98% critics and 97% audience score, the highest RT scores for a studio wide release since Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Wild Robot” last September.