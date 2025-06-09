‘Sinners’ Deleted Musical Scene Gives Delroy Lindo Another Song as Slim | Video

“Sinners” has captivated audiences across the U.S. with its showstopping musical numbers and gory vampire horror but also with some of the most gorgeous cinematography seen in a horror film in recent years. Even the deleted scenes, like the ones released by Warner Bros. to mark the film’s on-demand release, have a jaw-dropping beauty and powerful musical quality to them.

One of those scenes was released by Movieclips on its YouTube page on Sunday, and it shows Delroy Lindo as the talented, funny and ultimately heroic blues musician Delta Slim, playing his own ad-libbed song “Preachin’” in the Smokestack Twins’ juke joint before the vampires come in and tear it apart.

It’s clear why director Ryan Coogler cut the scene. Its laid-back atmosphere does not fit with the increasingly party-like atmosphere and rising tension that simmers in the juke joint before the vampires arrive.

But if you listen to the words Slim is singing, they fit quite well with Preacher Boy Sammie’s arc over the course of the story. The lyrics about a preacher seducing a woman with his sermon echo Sammie’s inner conflict between not wanting to lose his father whom he loves and not wanting to obey his father’s order to give up the music he’s so passionate about and which helps him find a new relationship with Pearline.

The performance is filmed in one take with a split diopter shot, in which the cinematographer puts a convex lens over half of the camera to capture a subject in the foreground in one half of the frame and another subject farther away. The result, as you can see in the clip above, is a closeup, side profile shot of Delta Slim pouring his soul into the piano while Preacher Boy Sammie and Pearline, played by Miles Caton and Jayme Lawson, look on.

“Sinners” has become the highest grossing original live-action film at the U.S. box office since Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” in 2013, grossing $272 million and counting domestically. The film is now available for digital rental and purchase on Fandango At Home and will be released on Blu-Ray on July 8.

You can watch the deleted scene in the video above.