‘Sinners’ to Return to Imax Theaters for One-Week Engagement on Halloween Weekend

Get ready to howl to the pale, pale moon again. Warner Bros. is re-releasing “Sinners” in Imax auditoriums nationwide on Halloween weekend.

As part of the one-week limited engagement, Imax will present “Sinners” on its 70mm projectors in 10 theaters across as many cities. Ryan Coogler’s wildly acclaimed vampire film was the first ever to be shot with both Imax and Ultra Panavision cameras, with specific scenes captured for the full screen of the premium format.

The IMAX 70MM locations are: AMC Lincoln Square in New York; Universal AMC Citywalk in Los Angeles; Irvine Spectrum and IMAX in Irvine, CA; AMC Metreon in San Francisco; Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis; Harkins Arizona Mills in Tempe; Autonation IMAX in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Cinemark Dallas IMAX; Cineplex Cinemas Vaughn in Toronto; and BFI IMAX in London.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan as Smoke and Stack, a pair of twins who use the money from their shady dealings in Chicago to start up a juke joint in their hometown in Jim Crow-era Mississippi. They recruit several residents to help run the joint, including their blues-loving cousin Sammie (Miles Caton), who unbeknownst to them is so talented that his music can summon spirits.

But the music also summons someone else: an Irish-immigrant vampire named Remnick, who wants Sammie’s powers for his own.

This past spring, “Sinners” grossed $278.5 million in North America, becoming the highest grossing live-action original film since “Inception” back in 2010. Alongside “A Minecraft Movie,” it kicked off a streak of seven Warner Bros. hit films that opened to at least $40 million, an industry first.

“Sinners” is one of several re-releases that will hit theaters on Halloween weekend. Universal will bring back the classic “Back to the Future” for its 40th anniversary, while Netflix is bringing its smash summer hit “KPop Demon Hunters” to theaters after a successful weekend engagement in August