‘Sinners’ Used Costumes Originally Meant For Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot

If Marvel ever does actually get around to making that “Blade” movie, the studio is going to need a new wardrobe budget, because the costumes originally picked out for the terminally-delated film ended up finding a new home in Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed horror hit “Sinners.”

While talking to ScreenCrush, “Sinners” and “Ironheart” producer Sev Ohanian revealed that some of the characters in the Ryan Coogler hit were dressed in costumes meant for Marvel’s “Blade” reboot. Since the latter film has been plagued with delay after delay, the vampire period-piece was able to make use of the clothing.

“[Costume designer] Ruth Carter was working on the ‘Blade’ movie that ended up not shooting,” he explained. “At one point that movie was going to deal with, and she’s talked about this before, but at one point that film was going to deal with the past around the same era as ‘Sinners.’ She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, ‘Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.’ And Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price.”

The main characters in “Sinners” wore original costumes but “a lot of the background actors” were clad in outfits meant for Marvel’s beleaguered vampire film.

“Blade” has suffered repeated setbacks stemming both from its development process and from outside factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s industry strikes. The film lost its second director, Yann Demange, back in June 2024 and has gone through several rewrites. It was removed from Disney’s release slate last October and is indefinitely delayed.

“Sinners” is the breakout film of 2025 thus far. It even reached a box office milestone that no original film has achieved in eight years: $200 million in the U.S. and Canada. The film is now streaming on Max.

Watch the conversation below: