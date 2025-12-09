‘Sinners’ Scores 8 Wins From the African American Film Critics Association

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were among the “Sinners” winners at the 17th annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) awards, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The acclaimed hit horror film won a total of eight awards for 2025, including best picture, director, screenplay, musical score and acting wins for Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku. Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”) and Damson Idris (“F1”) rounded out the acting winners.

In the categories of emerging actor and actress, the winners were Miles Caton for “Sinners” and Chase Infiniti for “One Battle After Another.”

“The cinematic voices recognized this year remind us of the power of film to challenge, inspire and unite,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a statement. “From bold new visions to unforgettable performances, these winners represent storytellers who are pushing the art form forward while speaking to the moment we are living in. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and the impact their work continues to have on audiences worldwide.”

Winners were selected by AAFCA’s more than one hundred members. The recipients will be celebrated at a ceremony on February 8 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

AAFCA’S TOP 10 FILMS OF THE YEAR

1. Sinners (Warner Bros.)

2. One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

3. Hedda (Amazon MGM)

4. Frankenstein (Netflix)

5. Hamnet (Focus Features)

6. Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

7. F1 (Apple/Warner Bros.)

8. One of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

9. The Knife (Relativity Media)

10. The Smashing Machine (A24)

BEST ACTOR

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda” (Amazon MGM)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Damson Idris, “F1” (Apple/Warner Bros.)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST WRITING

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners (Warner Bros.)

EMERGING FACE (ACTOR)

Miles Caton, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

EMERGING FACE (ACTRESS)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

BEST INDEPENDENT FEATURE

Hedda (Amazon MGM)

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The Rebel Girls”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Black Man, Black Man”

BEST MUSIC

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)