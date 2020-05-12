SiriusXM to Air Interviews With Quarantined Comedians for 24 Hours

Beginning Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET, SiriusXM will broadcast an entire 24 hours of interviews with comedians about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic on channel 105, temporarily dubbed “Comedians in Quarantine.”

After that, according to a release, the content will be available on SiriusXM’s streaming platforms until the end of May.

The special showcase will feature interviews of comedians about life in quarantine from other SiriusXM shows, which will include Sebastian Maniscalco, Ricky Gervais, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel, Rachel Feinstein, Andrew Dice Clay, Bert Kreischer and more. Confined comedians Robert Kelly and Nikki Glaser did a slate of interviews of their own with Colin Quinn, Adam Ferrara, Myq Kaplan, Marina Franklin and others, which will also broadcast on the special.

Also Read: SiriusXM Makes Howard Stern and Other Top Streaming Subscription Channels Free Through May 15

In late March, Howard Stern announced that SiriusXM will be offering free access to his streaming show as well as 300 other premier streaming channels to listeners in North America through May 15 in an effort to provide entertainment for everyone staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday’s release confirmed the free period has been extended to May 31 and the “Comedians in Quarantine” content is included in the offering.

In addition, SiriusXM announced in March that the Billy Joel and Dave Matthews Band channels will be making a comeback April 1, along with some brand-new channels, including one full of the top 1,000 songs across various genres and one called #StayHome Radio, which will feature “feel-good music.” The content is already available to SiriusXM Select and All Access subscribers, but anyone who isn’t a subscriber can download the app or go to siriusxm.com/streamfree to start listening.