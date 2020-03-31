SiriusXM Makes Howard Stern and Other Top Streaming Subscription Channels Free Through May 15

Howard Stern on Tuesday announced that SiriusXM will be offering free access to his streaming show as well as 300 other premier streaming channels to listeners in North America throough May 15.

Stern made the announcement during his broadcast, which he was recording from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, SiriusXM announced that the Billy Joel and Dave Matthews Band channels will be making a comeback April 1, along with some brand-new channels, including one full of the top 1.000 songs across various genres and one called #StayHome Radio, which will feature “feel-good music.”

This content is already available to SiriusXM Select and All Access subscribers, but anyone who isn’t a subscriber can download the app or go to siriusxm.com/streamfree to start listening.

The reasoning behind lifting the subscription fees, of course, is to encourage people to keep staying home and not venture out for entertainment. If they get hooked and choose to subscribe later, or course, so much the better.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer in a statement said in a statement. “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning.”