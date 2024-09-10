Tony Hale Says ‘Sketch’ Is ‘Like Jurassic Park Meets Inside Out’ | Wrap Studio

If the upcoming film “Sketch” feels like a mashup of two of the most successful films ever made, that was exactly the point, according to star Tony Hale.

“Sketch” hit the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. The movie follows a father (Hale) and his children, who are left grieving in the wake of wife and mother Lis’s (D’Arcy Carden) death. His daughter is encouraged to draw to help cope with the loss — before her comically dark creations begin coming to life and wreaking havoc on their town.

Sitting down with TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design, Hale and writer-director Seth Worley explained the clear homages the film is making.

“We describe it like ‘Jurassic Park’ meets ‘Inside Out,’” Hale said.

Worley said that “Jurassic Park” in particular was a guiding star in how he wanted people to feel watching “Sketch.”

“The movie is, you know, clear influence of ‘Jurassic Park,’ and that was a movie that I saw at 9 years old, and saw as many times as possible, and would take my family members to go see it, and realize I was watching that family member more than the movie, and kind of taking credit for their entertainment experience,” he told TheWrap.

Worley added, “That’s the feeling that I’ve chased ever since. To make movies is to provide that experience for people.”

The pair worked to get the film made for the last seven years. Seeing it finally done and getting to look out at the festival audience taking it in was a big moment.

“It’s just been super emotional, you know, after a seven-year journey, and really just both believing in this idea for so long,” Hale said. “And, you know, with that process comes a lot of frustration, a lot of disappointment, and someone falling out, and all that kind of stuff. And just kind of encouraging each other and to see it come to life.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Hale and Worley above.