Fox Sports Has ‘Addressed’ Skip Bayless’ ‘Insensitive Comments’ About Dak Prescott’s Depression

Fox Sports says it has “addressed” the issue of the insensitive comments made by “Undisputed” host Skip Bayless about depression.

The comments came in response to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opening up about his struggle with depression in the wake of his brother’s suicide earlier this year. Bayless said on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed” that he does not have sympathy for Prescott, adding that the quarterback’s comments do not live up to “the ultimate leadership position in sports.”

“You are commanding an entire franchise,” Bayless said. “They’re all looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of the football team. Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy for him going public with, ‘I got depressed’ and ‘I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s team.”

Also Read: Fox Sports 'Will Not Include' Thom Brennaman in NFL Schedule Following 'Abhorrent' Slur on Hot Mic

Fox Sports stood behind Prescott in its statement late Thursday, praising him for his courage in going public with his struggle.

“At FOX Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health,” the network said. “No matter the cause of the struggle, FOX Sports believes Dak showed tremendous courage which is evident in both his leadership on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the field. We do not agree with Skip Bayless’ opinion on Undisputed this morning. We have addressed the significance of this matter with Skip and how his insensitive comments were received by people internally at FOX Sports and our audience.”

Prescott himself responded to Skip Bayless’ comments on Thursday, telling reporters that “being a leader is about being genuine and being real.”

“I think it’s important to be vulnerable, to be genuine, to be transparent,” he said. “I think that goes a long way when you’re a leader and when your voice is being heard by so many, and you can inspire.”