Skybound Appoints Kristina Cole as SVP, Global Comms & Corporate Brand

Skybound Entertainment has appointed Kristina Cole as Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Corporate Brand, the company announced on Thursday.

In this key executive role, Cole will lead the company’s global communications strategy, positioning and brand narrative across Skybound’s comics, games, television, film, audio and collectibles divisions, as well as helm Corporate Communications, licensing and IR.

“Kristina brings exactly the kind of brand leadership and cultural instinct we value at Skybound,” David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment, said in a statement. “She’s a strategic communicator, a creative thinker, and deeply understands how to reach fans and partners alike with purpose and personality. We’re thrilled to have her help lead our next chapter, shepherding the Skybound brand across business lines and territories in this newly created and integral role.

“Skybound is uniquely positioned to build the next generation of global franchises in a way that is creator-led and deeply connected to fans,” Cole said. “I’m honored to join the team and help shape the voice of a company that’s not only telling bold stories but is masterfully expanding how those stories come to life.”

Cole will report directly to Alpert and lead consumer and corporate communications and corporate brand globally. Skybound recently announced the renewal of its hit animated Prime Video series “Invincible” for a fifth season, as well as the formation of its first in-house game development studio Quarter Up,

which will release the anticipated tag fighting game “Invincible VS” in 2026.

Cole’s experience spans 25 years building awareness for iconic brands, launching category-defining content and leading communications for top entertainment, gaming and direct-to-consumer companies. She joins from mobile gaming leader Jam City where she led corporate brand visibility and communications across a portfolio of original mobile games and IP partnerships. Prior to that, she led communications at Dollar Shave Club, where she played a pivotal role in establishing the brand as a household name.

Cole’s deep ties to pop culture and fan communities are rooted in her time at G4, the original gaming television network, where she oversaw all network, show and talent publicity bridging comics, gaming and entertainment. Her deep experience in Corporate and Consumer Communications, fandom-driven storytelling and building creator-led brands at scale will support Skybound’s mission to amplify awareness of the company as a leader in entertainment across all media platforms.